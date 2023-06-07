Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday June 6, 2023 – Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze has clinched the award for the best African Player in La Liga in Spain, after his scintillating campaign in Spanish La Liga.

He beat other top African players such as Morocco national team goalkeeper Yassine Bono, Ghana national team star Inaki Williams and Sevilla football club striker Youssef En-Nesyri, among others to scoop the award.

He won the prestigious award after being voted by more than 30,000 fans and 26 journalists from the continent.

The winger, who made 37 appearances for Villarreal, scored 13 goals and made (11) assists in all competitions. Chukwueze scored a brace in the Yellow Submarine club’s remarkable victory over Real Madrid football club at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium back in April.