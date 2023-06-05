Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 5, 2023 – The drama between Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu, and his baby mama, Karen Nyamu, seems to be far from over.

Karen posted a photo wearing a hoodie branded with Samidoh’s name, sparking reactions among Netizens.

One of Karen Nyamu’s fans tagged Edday in the photo and implied that she was trying to mark the territory by wearing Samidoh’s hoodie.

“Team Karenzo marking our territory is our greatest achievement kwani ni kesho,” the fan wrote with the intention of provoking Edday.

Edday responded to the comment and said there is no need for Karen Nyamu to mark the territory since Samidoh has many side chicks.

“Territory you say? Ama ni territory ya kuwa side chick na venye mko wengi. Na kwani proof ni tbt photos?’’ she responded.

See the screenshot below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.