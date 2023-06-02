Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 02 June 2023 – Bernice Saroni, a cousin to Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, has left Netizens talking after posting a video flaunting her big ‘nyash’.

The mother of two is naturally well-endowed and she is not afraid to flaunt her assets.

She posted a video in the kitchen cooking chapatis for her family while wearing biker shorts.

Men could not help but salivate on her juicy ‘Nyash’.

Watch the video.

