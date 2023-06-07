Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 07 June 2023 – Philandering Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh was reportedly spotted at a popular restaurant along Northern Bypass hiding at a corner with a lady believed to be his side chick.
According to a lady who saw them, they left in a white Prado.
She believes that Samidoh’s wife Edday stopped caring because he is a very notorious womanizer.
She further told Karen Nyamu to relax because she is among the many side chicks in Samidoh’s life.
A few days ago, Edday revealed that Samidoh has many side chicks while responding to a comment by a nosy social media user who tried to provoke her.
Below is a post by the lady who reportedly spotted Samidoh hiding in a corner with a lady.
