Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – Nominated Member of Parliament, Sabina Chege, has asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the Azimio One Kenya Alliance brigade to come to terms with the fact that President William Ruto won the last elections and the focus should be building the country.

Speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast in Nairobi, Sabina Chege said that her Jubilee faction recognizes William Ruto as president and urged other leaders to do the same.

“Thank you Mr speaker for the ambush, I want to thank his excellency, Mr. President, you know for us who are blue and in Azimio a time like this we couldn’t sit together, and when the election ended, some of us chose the path to reconciliation, ” she stated.

She also roasted the Azimio team by saying that her Jubilee faction had already accepted the 2022 election outcome.

“Myself and the team from Jubilee members of Parliament we all went to the mantra asiyekubali kushindwa si mshindani,” she said.

Sabina Chege also urged her Jubilee members to accept the will of God and support the government of the day.

