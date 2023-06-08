Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 8, 2023 – Embattled Nominated MP Sabina Chege has pleaded with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta to reconsider their decision of removing her from the Deputy Minority Whip position.

This is after she realized that President William Ruto cannot save her from Azimio’s wrath. Azimio, under the leadership of Raila and Uhuru, removed Sabina from the Deputy Minority position after joining Ruto and attempting to overthrow the former President as Jubilee Party Leader.

Speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel, Chege insisted that she was innocent of all the accusations against her.

According to Chege, her only problem with the opposition leadership was deciding to think about Kenya first.

“On the same tone of reconciliation, I pray to my colleagues in parliaments that they also reconcile with me because the best thing I did was not to run away from them but just to think about the picture of Kenya,” Chege said.

Out of desperation, Chege also pleaded with Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula to save her job.

She asked Wetangula to be soft on her and dismiss the plan by the opposition to axe her.

“Mr. Speaker, as they plan to remove me as the deputy minority whip, I hope that you will also look at me with a better eye. I also extend the same branch to my colleagues in Azimio because there is nothing wrong I have done. The only thing I have done is to think about Kenya first and not myself,” she said.

