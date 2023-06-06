Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – President William Ruto’s youngest son, George Kimutai, on Sunday attended a service at AIC Fellowship church in Eldoret, where he delivered Ksh 3 Million on behalf of his father.

The seemingly shy George said he was representing the president since he was attending another service in Narok.

“As you have heard, I am called Captain George Kimutai Ruto. I have been sent by President William Ruto to represent him as he is attending another function in Narok together with Mama Rachel Ruto,” George said.

He informed the congregation that he will not make a speech because he was not a politician or a preacher.

Instead, he went ahead to give Ruto’s KSh 3 million contributions towards the fundraising.

“As you know, I am a pilot, not a politician, or a pastor, so I don’t have much to say. President William Ruto has sent a contribution of KSh 3 million towards this project,” he said as the congregation cheered.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.