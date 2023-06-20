Tuesday, June 2023 – A powerful Principal Secretary in President William Ruto’s regime has announced that his department will no longer advertise with the Nation Media Group (NMG) over alleged propaganda and misinformation.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Agriculture Principal Secretary Kello Harsama stated he would only go back to advertise with the media house when he is convinced that NMG has toned down its ‘war’ against the Kenya Kwanza government.

“I want to officially say in protest of deliberate propaganda and misinformation …that my state department will also not advertise in the nation until I am convinced that the war is over. They will have to choose politics or business..!!,” Harsama

Harsama was reacting to an article by Nation saying that Kenyan farmers do not want President William Ruto’s subsidized fertilizers.

His remarks come a day after Trade CS Moses Kuria threatened to cut government advertising and publicity on Nation Media Group (NMG) over its recent back-to-back hard-hitting stories that have somewhat left the Kenya Kwanza government with an egg on the face.

“Nation Media, muamue kama nyinyi ni gazeti, broadcasting house, media house ama chama cha upinzani. Na mimi nimesema, Kutoka kesho, ata si kutoka kesho Kutoka leo idara yoyote ya serikali ntaona imeweka advertisement kwa Nation Media, mjihesabu mko nyumbani,” Kuria said on Sunday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.