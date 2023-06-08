Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 8, 2023 – It seems that even courts are not amused by President William Ruto’s appetite to overtax the already overburdened Kenyans.

This is after it sabotaged his nefarious plot to overcharge Kenyans for water.

In his ruling, High Court Judge Justice Mugure Thande suspended the implementation of the new water charges which rose ten-fold on February 1, 2023.

He restrained Water CS Alice Wahome and Water Resources Authority from levying, enforcing, or implementing the charges pending the determination of a lawsuit filed by civil society groups.

Wahome, the Water Services Regulatory Board, National Assembly, Council of Governors, and Senate were also ordered to file their responses to the suit by June 12, 2023.

“Pending hearing and determination of the application, an order of stay be and is hereby issued staying the implementation of the Water Use Charges as set out in Part B of the Second Schedule of the Water Regulations, 2021,” Lady Justice Thande ordered.

The civil society groups that filed the suit comprised the Kenya Water and Sanitation Civil Society Group, Likii Water Resources Users Association, Mt Kenya Ewaso Water Partnership, and Likiundu Water Resources Users Association.

They claimed that the new water bills worsened the country’s economic situation, faulting the government for passing the regulations without public participation forums.

On February 1, 2023, the Water Resources Authority (WASREB) implemented new water levies targeting water used for irrigation, fish farming, and commercial use.

The water charges increased ten-fold, from 50 cents to Ksh5 for every 1,000 litres of water sold to consumers, eliciting uproar from stakeholders who lamented that the move would force some vendors to shut down their businesses.

