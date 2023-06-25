Sunday, June 25, 2023 – President William Ruto finally secured her mother a title deed after almost 30 years.

Mama Sarah Cheruiyot was among 505 Uasin Gishu residents that got their title deeds after waiting for the crucial document for three decades.

Ruto, through Uasin Gishu county Governor Jonathan Chelilim Bii, alias Koti Moja, awarded Mama Sarah Cheruiyot and 504 others title deeds in an event that took place at the county headquarters.

“It is a historic moment today as I stand before you to participate in the issuance of title deeds to 505 beneficiaries through the Kenya Informal Settlements Improvement Programme (KISIP).”

“Land is a symbol of security, identity, and pride and today marks an important moment for those getting their documents today. They have received the recognition and guarantee they deserve that is vested in the title deeds’ powers,” said Chelilim.

According to Bii, having land ownership documents was vital in reducing disputes and instead spurring investment.

“The long-awaited tenure security has been attained for the settlements of Kuinet, Hill School, and Maili Nne and I take this opportunity to call on all beneficiaries to make good use of their title deeds. Let this document be a guarantor of your rights, a catalyst for progress, and a foundation for a better future,” the governor explained.

On her part, Mama Sarah thanked her son and Uasin Gishu County for ensuring the long wait for title deeds for residents of Kuinet, Hill School and Maili Nne had come to an end.

She challenged land owners to exploit the potential of their parcels for self-sustainability and economic growth, through strategic investment and farming.

“Land is an investment that can turn lives around. Landowners should know the privilege they have and invest strategically to uplift themselves and coming generations,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.