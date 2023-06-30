Friday, June 30, 2023 – One of President William Ruto’s close confidantes has rejected a proposal by the Salaries Remuneration Commission to increase the salaries of the President, Deputy President, Cabinet Secretaries, and Members of Parliament by 14 percent.

In the proposal, the Lyn Mengich-led commission stated it wants the salaries of these top public officers increased to cushion them from the high cost of living.

However, reacting to the SRC proposal, Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, rejected the salary increase and said the government should instead concentrate on the economic stability and growth of the country.

“The downtown economic times do not allow what SRC intends to do by reviewing salaries of state officers. We need to focus our energies on economic stability and growth first. We shall reject this setup by the SRC of state officers against the public. Hizi story za jaba!,” Cherargei stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.