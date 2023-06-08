Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, June 8, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has no mercy when it comes to looting public resources, going by the drastic transformation his life has undergone within a span of 8 months since President William Ruto rescued him from political oblivion.

Kuria was rejected by the Kiambu county electorate when he was vying for the Governor’s seat last year but President Ruto offered him a soft landing when he appointed him the Trade and Investment CS.

The CS has been globetrotting in the last 8 months and there is no tangible development he has brought to Kenya other than expensive suits and watches he has been buying in European capitals.

On Wednesday, during The Big Conversation debate on Citizen TV, Kuria, who was in Minsk, Belarus, was spotted wearing a Richard Mille watch.

The cheapest Richard Mille watch is over Sh 8 million.

The watch features scratch and scrape-resistant, sapphire-coated curved glass, and three subdials to display the day, date, and also a 24-hour function. Fitted with a premium flexible and durable silicone strap and with water resistance up to 5ATM.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.