Saturday, June 10, 2023 – One of President William Ruto’s ardent supporters has predicted the man who will oust Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja in case he decides to vie for the top seat during the 2027 General Election.

Since his election, Sakaja has been looting money like there is no tomorrow and he has more than 100 bodyguards who guard him using taxpayer’s money.

Many Nairobians are disappointed with Sakaja’s undying appetite for taxpayer’s money and commenting on social media, Cosmo Choy said should Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, decide to vie for the top seat in 2027, then Sakaja will go home as early as 8 am on the election day.

Choy, in a video clip, said Babu Owino enjoys a huge following among the youth, unlike Sakaja who enjoys a following from members of the Luhya community.

Choy also said Babu Owino has an added advantage since he is married to a Kikuyu wife and he will enjoy a substantial following from his in-laws plus the Luo votes.

Here is what Cosmo Choy said about Babu Owino’s chances of dethroning Sakaja as Nairobi governor in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST