Sunday, June 4, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has vowed to scuttle plans to pass the Finance Bill 2023 ahead of the reading of budget estimates by Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u on Thursday.

Addressing the media, Raila’s Azimio, led by the National Assembly Leader of Minority Opiyo Wandayi, told Ndung’u not to bother reading the budget estimates because they will reject the Finance Bill.

He noted that the contentious Finance Bill was key to the budget because it paved the way for the taxation which finances the budget.

The Azimio leader opined that the only remedy was for President William Ruto’s administration to withdraw the bill and begin the process afresh.

“We confirm that we reject in totality the Finance Bill. In fact, if the finance Bill is not withdrawn by the Treasury and not introduced afresh, then there is no need for anyone to come to Parliament and read the budget,” he stated.

Wandayi’s sentiments were echoed by Kisumu West Member of Parliament Rosa Buyu, who hit out at Ruto for the taxation policies which she stated would see the cost of living shoot up.

“You baptised the common man with a new name called hustlers but the first thing that you did was to ensure that all the prices of commodities of the hustlers went up,” she stated.

However, the leaders did not detail how they would counter the government in opposing the Bill set to be debated in Parliament in the coming week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.