Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – It seems Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome is not going down without a fight following his illegal promotions of senior police officers.

This is after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) accused him of unlawfully arresting advocates across the country who are opposed to his illegal promotions of police officers; a mandate that is a preserve of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

While speaking to the media, LSK President Erick Theuri urged the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) to protect advocates handling the cases.

According to Theuri, actions by Koome to promote 507 officers above the superintendent rank violated the Constitution.

“We are concerned that this growing trend is intended to impede our members’ ability to provide competent services to the public. The actions threaten the rule of law and the administration of justice.”

“Such actions demonstrate that the IG is uncontrollable, that he is on a frolic of his own to assume powers that he does not have, and therefore, it renders all of us unsafe because he cannot restrain himself,” Theuri lamented.

As a result, Theuri stated that LSK would petition the appointments to allow the High Court to rebuke the actions of the Inspector General. He also warned that the promotions could be grounds for ousting the IG from office.

He called on advocates who were being threatened or intimidated to seek help from the society.

“The actions by the Inspector General of police amount to a serious violation of the Constitution and are grounds for removing the Inspector General from office. The Law Society is apprehensive that the actions of the Inspector General will create confusion.”

“This is a call to all our members facing intimidation from any security agencies to let us know so that together, we can challenge these unfortunate steps that we are witnessing within the justice sector,” added Theuri.

This comes even as Trade CS Moses Kuria is facing condemnation for threatening the media for exposing corruption scandals in President William Ruto’s government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.