Sunday, June 11, 2023 – It seems the National Assembly Finance and Planning Committee is now agreeing with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga that President William Ruto’s Finance Bill 2023 is toxic and not good for Kenyans if it is passed in its current form.

This is after the Chairman of the Parliamentary finance watchdog Kuria Kimani hinted at the possibility of the bill before it is tabled in Parliament.

Speaking yesterday, Kuria, who is among the dependable friends of Ruto, noted that he will delay the tabling of the bill to Parliament until Wednesday to allow for amendments.

“Every Kenyan that spoke to us, we will include their remarks, this will be the largest report ever tabled in Parliament. It will be a thousand pages because we must put the views of all Kenyans.”

“However, we cannot go with every Bill, God will give us wisdom to make the best decision. The views Kenyans gave us will not be taken for granted. In the 157 documents, every clause matters,” stated Kuria, who is also the Molo MP.

At the same time, Kuria refuted claims by a section of leaders from the opposition Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition that the Bill will be passed in it’s current state.

“Azimio is misguided. The Bill will be passed clause by clause and not a whole Bill. If they have better ideas they can bring it up for amendment when the Bill is tabled. So the Bill cannot pass as a whole. They are lying to the public. There are so many other clauses supported by Kenyans apart from the contested clauses,” said Kimani.

