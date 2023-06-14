Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi businessman, Jimmy Wanjigi, has poked holes in President William Ruto’s Finance Bill 2023, terming it as punitive and ill-timed.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Wednesday, Wanjigi, a renowned wheeler-dealer, said the bill sponsored by Ruto’s government is only raising the ‘cost of pain’ for Kenyans.

“It is an open secret that we are facing huge economic challenges. For the very first time, every Kenyan I know of is feeling some sort of pain about the economy… the Finance Bill is coming at a time when we have no money, we have a high cost of living and it is very clearly viewed by the majority of people as a very punitive Bill,”

“It is raising the cost of our pain in terms of purchases, and in terms of a producer. This Bill, in my view, is seeking an unrealistic target,” Wanjigi said.

Wanjigi said Ruto is targeting to raise at least Sh1 trillion in revenue but that was not possible, compared to the previous two administrations.

Wanjigi insisted that even former Presidents Mwai Kibaki (late) and Uhuru Kenyatta did not achieve a tax raise of up to Sh1 trillion in 10 years.

“This particular finance Bill and the target of the Budget is to raise this collection of Tax from Sh1.9 to Sh2.9 Trillion in one year. We are saying this is an impossible target, it has never been done.

“Mwai Kibaki was there for 10 years he took a tax revenue inherited from President Daniel Moi of Sh200 billion a year and by the time he exited he had cumulatively gotten to Sh1 trillion,” he said.

“Uhuru Kenyatta took over when it was Sh1 trillion and cumulatively we have reached Sh900 billion over 10 years. Kenya Kwanza is saying that in just one year we can achieve a target that has never been achieved in 10 years. It’s unrealistic.”

