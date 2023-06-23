Friday, June 23, 2023 – It seems KRA has begun implementing President William Ruto’s tax measures in earnest, even before it is official, following the passage of the draconian Finance Bill 2023.

This is after it slapped a poor tailor from West Pokot with a whopping Sh1.74 million turnover tax; a move that has left many in shock.

This comes even as KRA officers at the Kitale branch are on the spot over alleged exploitation, demanding bribes from business people, threats, and harassment.

Joseph Omondi Oyomo, who owns a sewing shop by the name Elegance Textiles and a small and upcoming Pazuri Africa training center where he trains youth on sewing in Makutano Town, has lamented that he may be forced to close down his business over a Ksh1.74 million levy.

The tailor raised concerns over the matter arguing that his business was too small to make any reasonable returns enabling him to settle the debt.

He added that the arrears allegedly accrued over a three-year period within which he had been struggling to make ends meet.

“Even if I went to the bank today and asked for a loan of Ksh1.74 million or even one million, I will not receive it.”

“My business is suffering as a result of the current economic challenges. If I decide to give out collateral for the amount, it will not be sufficient. Where do I even begin?” Oyomo stated.

Oyomo has pleaded with Ruto to intervene, arguing that during the campaign period, he promised to come to the aid of small enterprises and create a conducive working environment for them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST