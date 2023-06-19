Monday, June 19, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed how President William Ruto’s cabinet secretaries are living large thanks to mass looting in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

Despite Ruto lying to Kenyans that he is protecting their taxes, Cabinet secretaries who were barely surviving before their appointment 8 months ago are now buying houses worth Sh 400 million each in upmarket Karen neighborhoods.

Ahmednasir further asked National Intelligence Service (NIS) boss, Noordin Haji to investigate Ruto’s CSs who have amassed billions of shillings in less than a year in office.

“The most urgent national security issue the new NIS Boss Noordin Haji must advise H.E Ruto is the security threat posed by the large migration of Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to Karen and their over-concentration in newly built gated communities. In some instances, you will find 4 to 5 of them in the same compound…(of course, I’m not bothered by how one who was domiciled in Syokimau 8 months ago can afford a $3 million house in Karen),” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page on Sunday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.