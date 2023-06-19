Monday, June 19, 2023 – Labour CS Florence Bore has cleared the air over the controversial ownership of the Sh120 million Karen house to which Gatanga MP Edward Muriu has also laid claim.

On Saturday, Muriu was shocked to learn that Bore had forcefully occupied the house with the help of an army of police without paying anything and in the process displaced him and his family.

However, according to Bore, the process of legitimately acquiring the house was underway.

In her statement, Bore noted that the two parties entered into a 90-day agreement in which she argued that she had paid a down payment of 10 per cent allowing her to move in.

Bore, therefore, refuted claims that she forcefully moved into the mansion insisting that she entered into a lawful buyer-and-seller agreement and was meant to pay the remaining amount in due time.

It was, however, unclear whether the agreement was anchored on a Ksh90 million or Ksh120 million price tag.

The controversy began after the MP’s wife claimed that she was shocked to find a heavy security presence at her house in Karen after she sent a contractor to facilitate the cleaning exercise at the mansion.

The contractor was allegedly assaulted and locked out of the premises, which she claimed was already occupied by the Cabinet Secretary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.