Sunday, June 18, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Economic Advisor, David Ndii, has made a startling confession and confirmed Kenyans’ worst fears.

This is after he revealed that Ruto’s government is more corrupt than the previous governments, going by its spending.

While responding to his duties as the chairperson of the Presidential Council of Economic Advisors, Ndii noted that Ruto will never fight corruption, given the level of corruption in his government.

“They found the government corrupt and wasteful, and chances are they will leave it corrupt and wasteful,” Ndii stated to the utter shock of everyone.

A report by the Controller of Budget indicates that in nine months until March this year, high-ranking officials in the government had spent upward of Sh14 billion in domestic and foreign travel.

The National Assembly and presidency have been pointed as the facets of the government that have spent a huge chunk of the monies.

Reacting to the report, Ndii admitted the government is essentially extravagant and wasteful.

He noted that the government may not shun the globetrotting spree anytime soon.

While the state has argued that the travels are of great importance to the country, Ndii appeared to be of a different opinion.

“Government is wasteful. And this administration has an itchy feet problem,” he said.

For a time now, foreign trips by government officials have been constituting the areas the exchequer splashes money on.

The expenses are on bloated delegations, expensive flights, accommodation, and allowances.

The travels have been competing with other vital areas such as health and education for allocations.

