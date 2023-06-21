Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has criticised President William Ruto for overtaxing Kenyans through the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

The Bill, which is in the third reading in Parliament, is government sponsored and has proposed an increase in taxes, including a 1.5 percent housing levy on all salaried Kenyans.

The Bill has also proposed a 15 percent tax on content creators.

While opposing the bill in parliament, Babu Owino criticized the government’s intention to tax content creators, saying they are struggling to earn a living and it is unfair for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration to tax them.

Babu further said Ruto is merciless and the next step he will take is to start taxing dead bodies.

“If this Government can Tax content creators who are hustling to earn a living then it will soon start taxing dead bodies’ too. Hakuna huruma jameni,” Babu Owino said.

