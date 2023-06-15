Thursday, June 15, 2023 – Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei has revealed that President William Ruto will punish Kenya Kwanza Alliance MPs who opposed the Finance Bill 2023.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the Senator noted that his colleagues will face tough disciplinary actions for refusing to listen to the President.

The few elements within Kenya Kwanza MPs who opposed the Bill shall face party KK disciplinary action, “Cherargei stated.

Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba is among UDA MPs who voted against the bill.

The UDA Senator emphasised that President Ruto is unstoppable in his quest to transform the country.

“The resurgence of Kenya kwanza in Parliament is volcanic,” Cherargei said.

“Finance Bill 2023; Voyes 176 AYES, 81 NAYS.We have vanquished the Azimio-OKA minority opposition to the bill into oblivion,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.