Saturday, June 24, 2023 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has no chance of winning the 2027 Presidential election.

Raila Odinga emerged second in the last year’s presidential election and he is preparing for his sixth attempt for the presidency in 2027.

Speaking on Saturday in the Khwisero constituency, Atwoli who was supporting Raila Odinga‘s presidential ambitions in 2022, said the old man has no chance of dethroning President William Ruto in 2027.

Atwoli, who has since joined Ruto’s government, told the opposition under the leadership of Raila Odinga that they have a solid opponent in Ruto who will not give them a chance at the ballot come the election year.

“Ruto is not a walkover, he is sober and never sleeps, as we speak he is planning for 2027 (elections) and if you cut in on him and are not well prepared he will wipe the floor with you,” Atwoli said.

