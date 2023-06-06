Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has claimed that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and other Kenya Kwanza parliamentarians were planning to oppose President William Ruto’s, Finance Bill.

During an interview, Omtatah disclosed that Ruto had difficulty marshaling legislators to vote for the controversial tax hike proposals.

He noted that the MPs who appeared to support the bill publicly were secretly sabotaging the president’s agenda after he threatened them.

According to Omtatah, some MPs offered financial support to fight the bill.

“Many MPs from Kenya Kwanza are coming to me and offering their support in opposing the bill.”

“Even today, one of the most vocal MPs from the coalition offered Ksh10,000 monetary support,” he claimed.

On why he would receive money from another colleague, Omtatah revealed that the funds were meant to facilitate his lawsuit against the Bill.

The Busia Senator revealed that Ruto was aware of the growing mutiny within the UDA and Kenya Kwanza coalition.

In particular, Omtatah referred to Ruto’s warning to MPs who would oppose the Bill.

The President vowed to monitor the voting exercise and even urged the Parliament to embrace an open ballot system.

“If you see Ruto angry, it means that he is losing base in Kenya Kwanza,” Omtatah remarked.

Ruto had warned MPs of dire consequences should they oppose his bill.

“I am waiting to see the MPs who will go against the government’s plan to give their voters employment. We want to see and know those going against this Finance Bill,” the President stated.

Similar sentiments were echoed by his Deputy Rigati Gachagua who vowed to withdraw development funds for MPs who oppose the Finance Bill.

“Some of you leaders are lying to Kenyans, but know that if your MP is opposed to the Finance Bill, they should not ask for roads,” Gachagua warned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.