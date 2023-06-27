Tuesday, June 27, 2023 – President William Ruto has recalled France Ambassador Judi Wakhungu under unclear circumstances.

According to a source in the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, the decision to sack Wakhungu was arrived at after extensive discussions at State House.

However, the source failed to divulge details of the discussion or the reason why the former Cabinet Secretary for Tourism was recalled before the appointment of her replacement.

“Of course, the President was involved in the decision to recall the Ambassador to France but as you may be aware, most Kenyan Embassies will soon receive new Heads.”

“This is a normal occurrence within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, especially when a new administration comes in to realign diplomatic relations,” the source stated.

Wakhungu remained in office even though she served in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration which elapsed in August 2022.

Her recall came just four days after President William Ruto visited France where he was hosted by President Emmanuel Macron during a panel discussion in Paris.

The Kenyan Embassy in Paris, including Ambassador Wakhungu played a significant role in the arrangement and management of the issues presented by a delegation to the New Global Financial Pact.

According to reports, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei confirmed the recall stating that several Kenyan diplomats will be arriving back in the country.

Wakungu was appointed as Ambassador to France by Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta on February 26, 2018, after serving as Tourism CS for five years.

