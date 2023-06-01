Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 1, 2023 – President William Ruto has withdrawn the nomination of Faith Njeri Harrison as Principal Secretary for Performance Management within the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, two weeks after picking her for the position.

Njeri’s nomination had come about due to a vacancy created by the dismissal of Dr. Josephine Mburu as the PS for Public Health and Professional Standards.

Ruto reportedly withdrew the nomination of Njeri after he received a National Intelligence Service (NIS) report about her past criminal activities.

In April 2019, Njeri was arrested alongside her driver for reportedly being in possession of fake United States of America dollars amounting to Sh 67,000.

Njeri and her driver Harrison Kungu were nabbed by Special Crimes Unit police in Parklands along Mpaka Road as they drove in a double cabin vehicle bearing Government of Kenya number plates instead of those assigned to county governments.

They were taken to Capitol Hill Police Station, where they faced charges of unlawful possession of 670 papers resembling 100-dollar bills from the United States of America.

Additionally, she was accused of carrying fake dollars with the intent to use them for cheating purposes outside her place of residence.

Mr. Kun’gu, on the other hand, was charged with driving a county vehicle with incorrect license plates.

