Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – President William Ruto has revealed the reason why Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders led by Raila Odinga and Martha Karua want to revive the banned Mungiki sect.

Speaking in Kirinyaga on Tuesday during the opening of Kerugoya County Referral Hospital, Ruto said he is aware that Azimio wants to revive the Mungiki sect so that they can destroy the lives of Mt Kenya residents by selling them bhang and other hard drugs.

He also said Azimio leaders are reviving the Mungiki to utilize it for their political gain.

“Wale viongozi wa upinzani wanataka warudishe Mungiki ati Waluke walete bhangi..Mambo ya Mungiki haiwezirudi hii Kenya. Tunajua hasara imetuletea,” Ruto said

The president urged Azimio leaders to leave Mt Kenya youths alone and instead advised them to bring their own children to join the illegal sect led by Maina Njenga.

“Kama munaona Mungiki ni muhimu sana, pelekeni watoto wenu wajiunga na Mungiki. Wachaneni na Wakenya (If you think Mungiki is so important, take your children to join it. Leave Kenyans alone),” Ruto said.

The father of the nation also asked police and county commanders to deal with leaders who are forcing youths to join the sect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.