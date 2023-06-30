Friday, June 30, 2023 – President William Ruto has today revealed how his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, looted Sh 15 billion without anyone noticing.

Speaking at Kenyatta International Convention Centre on Friday during the unveiling of Digital Government services, Ruto claimed Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration used at least Sh 15 billion for the Huduma Namba project that he claimed failed.

“In the next 90 days, we must have a digital ID. That digital ID has been traumatic for Kenya. We are all aware that there was another phantom project called Huduma Namba.

“That Huduma Namba was a complete fraud because we lost almost Sh 15 billion and got very little out of it,” the Head of state said.

Ruto further assured Kenyans that his government will ensure they get digital IDS without using the money that was used by Uhuru’s regime.

“We must demonstrate in the next 90 days that it is possible for us to have a digital ID without spending Sh 15 billion and without defrauding the people of Kenya.

“Those who did that should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.

