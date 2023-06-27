Tuesday, June 27, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government is not about to take any responsibility for the increased terror attacks by Al-Shabaab in the country.

This is after they blamed the Joe Biden-led US Government for the Al-Shabaab attacks.

Speaking during an interview, Wajir North Member of Parliament (MP) Ibrahim Abdi Saney claimed that the United States was partly to blame for the recent rise of terrorist attacks in Kenya.

He faulted the US for not listing Al-Shabaab as a terror group a day after the group was suspected to have killed five people in Salama Village in Lamu County.

He further warned the President William Ruto-led government to tread carefully while dealing with Somalia arguing that the war-torn nation was a major trade partner.

“In as much as we blame our government, why is the US not profiling the Al-Shabaab as a terrorist organization? We have seen them repeatedly fail to do so,” he stated.

The UDA-elected MP made the remarks a day after suspected terrorists raided a village in Lamu County, killing five people and razing several houses to the ground.

Saney explained that with the help of the US, Kenya stood a chance to obliterate the terrorist group that has afflicted the country for decades.

The MP further argued that Kenya had demonstrated that it possessed the power and will to fight the extremists and only needed support from global powers.

He reiterated that the decision by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border was timely.

“I believe opening up those borders was a good decision and Kenyan locals near the border have taken up the challenge,” he stated.

In particular, he noted that residents from his constituency were committed to playing their part in making sure Al Shabaab did not use the open border to infiltrate Kenya.

“We need to be patient to tap benefits from Somalia because the country has potential that is untapped,” he added.

