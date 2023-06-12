Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, June 12, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has embarked on a nationwide campaign to rebrand and gain popularity among the youth.

Comedian and former political aspirant, Jasper Muthomi alias Mc Jessy, was tasked with engaging the youth to craft a national UDA anthem.

According to MC Jessy, through the Talanta Hela initiative, the Sports Cabinet Secretary, Ababu Namwamba, and a UDA team would traverse the country, engaging creatives to develop an appealing theme song.

“Through the support of the CS, UDA, and the secretary general (Cleophas Malala), we are looking for a UDA anthem. We will be touring the country with the talented young people,” Muthomi explained.

“Thank you, SG Malala. Because of you, we will have a big national anthem,” the comedian added.

This comes even as hustlers, who put Ruto in State House with a promise of changing their lives for the better through the bottom-up model, are still waiting impatiently for their turn after things turned out opposite of what they expected.

They expected life to be easy, but since Ruto took over, the situation has worsened and become unbearable with each passing day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST