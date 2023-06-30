Friday, June 30, 2023 – President William Ruto has ordered the closure of over 1,000 PayBill numbers used for payment of government services, saying they have been used by cartels to loot government money.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) when he unveiled the State’s new digital services, President Ruto noted that Kenyans will soon only use the Paybill number, 222222, to pay for government services.

According to President Ruto, as it stands, the government cannot account for some of the PayBill numbers used by various government agencies since they have been hijacked by cartels.

“There is a dedicated government pay channel, 222222. The expectation of the government is that all government revenue must now use the pay channel so that the Treasury can have sight of every government service that is paid for,” he said.

“I am going to be making an announcement here that in the next 90 days, all other pay bills must be shut down because we have a problem with some of the PayBills that we cannot account for. We have close to over 1,000 PayBills some of which we don’t have sight of. They must now be closed.”

He added that once payments are made through the channel, the Treasury will then remit the cash to respective ministries.

“All government money will be paid through 222222 directly to the Treasury and then the Treasury will make sure that that whole eco-system works. If there is money going to a particular ministry, the Treasury will ensure that the cash goes to the respective ministry and agencies,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.