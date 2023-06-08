Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 8, 2023 – President William Ruto is losing popularity at a meteoric rate going by how he behaved on Wednesday during the annual National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

The function started at 8.00 am and was over by around noon.

However, when Ruto was exiting Safari Park Hotel, youths from Roysambu Constituency started lecturing the president for increasing taxes on basic commodities like fuel and food.

Like a dictator, Ruto ordered the 57 youths to be arrested and taken to Kasarani Police Station.

They were detained for 16 hours without food or water and they were later released on Thursday morning without being charged.

The arrest of the 57 hustlers comes at a time millions of Kenyans have expressed their disappointment with Ruto over how he is handling the economy.

The man, who promised to lower the cost of living during his campaigns last year, has come with a draconian Financial Bill 2023, which is set to overtax Kenyans, thereby making millions of Kenyans live a dog’s life in the next 4 years or so.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.