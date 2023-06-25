Sunday, June 25, 2023 – President William Ruto is not bothered at all about Raila Odinga’s planned protests on Tuesday to oppose the punitive Finance Bill 2023, which sailed through Parliament and waiting for presidential assent to become law.

Speaking to France 24, Ruto told the world that opposition in Kenya is at liberty to hold anti-government mass action protests.

According to him, protests constitute the facets of democracy and thus his administration is not objecting to such mechanisms of airing grievances.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki had suggested no protests would be allowed, citing destruction to property and loss of lives in previous demonstrations.

However, Ruto warned Raila against destroying other people’s property during the demos.

He stated that the government is opposed to the destruction of property and violence, the freedom to picket notwithstanding.

“I have no problem with Raila Odinga organising protests. There are protests in Paris everyday, and that is part of democracy and expression. All I have told them is let us not engage in destruction of property and violence, otherwise, protests are perfect,” he said.

Ruto has been in Paris to attend the Global Pact Finance Summit.

The summit would seek to reimagine the global finance system and foster the creation of a more inclusive financial architecture.

Raila’s Azimio has called for a consultative meeting to deliberate on the way forward following the sailing of the Finance Bill 2023 in the National Assembly.

The public engagement meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 27, at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.