Thursday, June 29, 2023 – Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u is now under immense pressure from President William Ruto’s government to deny former President Uhuru Kenyatta, his handshake buddy Raila Odinga and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka their pension.

This is after Raila’s Azimio called on Kenyans to boycott paying taxes to Ruto’s government to force him to reconsider his drastic tax measures, which will increase the prices of basic commodities and by extension the cost of living.

In a statement, Ruto, through UDA Senator Boni Khalwale, countered Raila’s call to boycott taxes by pressuring the Treasury to reconsider the pension payment plans for the Opposition bigwigs.

He questioned Azimio’s quest to oppose the payment of taxes from which they gain their annual pension.

While breaking it down, he indicated that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to receive Ksh440 million, Azimio leader Raila Odinga (Ksh74.16 million) and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka (Ksh70.21 million).

He added that the ripple effect caused by Raila’s call for the boycott of tax remissions will lead to Treasury either reducing or refraining from paying the pensions to the Azimio principals.

“Azimio leaders are opposed to payment of taxes. These are the millions they’ll receive as pension out of those taxes that will be collected this year,” he stated while listing the big beneficiaries.

The approved budget plan for the financial year 2023/24 showed that Uhuru is scheduled to get Ksh440 million in benefits as well as house, fuel and entertainment allowances.

This is inclusive of Ksh176 million catered to Uhuru’s local and foreign travel. The budget for purchasing furniture accumulates to Ksh55 million.

A total of Ksh25 million will be channelled to fuel costs for Uhuru’s fleet of vehicles, while an average of Ksh18.8 million will be used to maintain the stipulated vehicles.

Kalonzo, on the other hand, will receive Ksh70.21 million – a rise from the initial Ksh59.23 million in the previous financial year. Raila’s perks, however, dropped from Ksh78.69 million to Ksh74.16 million.

