Sunday, June 11, 2023 – President William Ruto has moved to avert a crisis in the health sector after Health CS Susan Nakhumicha revealed that the government was broke and can therefore not pay for NHIF.

Ruto, through the National Treasury, agreed to settle some NHIF claims to enable patients with NHIF cards to access services.

In a statement, CS Nakhumicha disclosed that Treasury remitted funds to the cash-stricken parastatal. The money would help NHIF honour claims by various service providers nationwide.

“Facilities claims will be settled effectively immediately, but I must reiterate that we will ensure prudence and accountability in this exercise,” Nakhumicha assured.

However, the government would verify the claims before disbursing the funds as it was keen on sealing all graft loopholes.

She further argued that the process would flush out providers making extraneous claims.

“As such, all claims will be thoroughly verified before settlement to enable us to utilise the available resources in the best way possible,” she insisted.

The CS thus directed health facilities to resume operations.

A section of Kenyans had protested the move, demanding the immediate release of funds to honour their claims.

On Friday, CS Nakhumicha admitted that NHIF was financially constrained but vowed to address the situation following a meeting with Ruto.

“Kenya is broke, and that is the fact that no one can deny at all. The cash crisis has even affected NHIF and that is the whole truth. We are working on all available interventions to see how we will address the situation,” she stated.

“I want to assure Kenyans that we sat down with the President this week and informed him about the necessity of the health sector in the country. I told him that he should prioritise the matter and look for funds to pay NHIF,” he agreed,” the CS added.

She also campaigned for the Finance Bill 2023, stating that the income generation measures would spur the economy.

