Monday, June 19, 2023 – It is a sigh of relief for former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his team after the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) sided with them over the control of the Jubilee Party.

In an order issued on Monday, PPDT barred the Sabina Chege-Kanini Kega-led faction, which has the full backing of President William Ruto, from holding its parallel National Delegates Conference (NDC) and purported withdrawal of the Jubilee Party from Azimio La Umoja.

The tribunal stayed the matter until cases filed before it were heard and determined.

PPDT Chairman Desma Nungo also issued conservatory orders staying the letter from the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) that recognized the ouster of Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe as Secretary General and vice chairperson, respectively.

However, both the Kega and Kioni factions were barred from representing the Jubilee Party in a decision seemingly reached to shield the tribunal from accusations of bias and favoritism.

The tribunal’s latest decision thus bars Ruto’s ally Sabina Chege from overthrowing Uhuru as Jubilee Party leader.

Uhuru Kenyatta thus remains the defacto party leader until the matter is settled.

The Tribunal Chairman certified the matter as urgent for consideration. He also ordered Kioni to serve the respondents, which included members of the Jubilee Party Disciplinary Committee and all Interested Parties, within three days.

Similarly, the Respondents and Interested Parties were ordered to file and serve their responses to the application within five days of being served.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), on May 19, approved the ouster of Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni and Vice-Chair David Murathe from the party.

In a letter to embattled Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General Joshua Kutuny of the Kega faction, ORPP Registrar Anne Nderitu acknowledged that the party followed due process in expelling the two officials.

The Kenyan DAILY POST