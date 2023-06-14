Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has hinted at a possible handshake between President William Ruto and archrival Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Kabunde airstrip in Homa Bay County on Monday, Murkomen said he is ready and willing to set up a meeting between Ruto and Raila to strike a truce to settle their current differences over the Finance Bill if both parties are willing.

He asserted that since Ruto and Raila had previously worked together, there should be no barrier to rekindling their working relationship.

“I do not see the reason why Raila and Ruto should not be consulting more, because William Ruto was in the academy of Raila Odinga. The dream of every teacher is to have his/her student doing better than himself, whatever Raila Odinga wants to tell Ruto, they should agree to meet in a palace, which I can even arrange then we talk” he said.

“If you see William Ruto standing tall, he’s because he is standing on the shoulders of a giant called Raila Odinga. So there must be a way of closing ranks. And because Raila has done so well in many of us, I am sure he is proud to see us excelling in politics.

“There is no way as a country we can succeed to build our nation if we’re fighting each other,” he added.

According to the CS, Ruto, and Raila should consult each other on a wide range of issues touching on national development.

He added that President Ruto had learned the political ropes from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya chief, so his ascent to the country’s top seat is also a testament to the opposition leader’s political prowess.

Murkomen added that the Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga should be the last person to castigate the Finance Bill 2023.

He argued that most proposals, especially the housing levy where the government wants to deduct three percent to finance the construction of affordable houses for Kenyans were first suggested by Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.