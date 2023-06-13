Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – Former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i’s troubles with the government of President William Ruto are far from over.

After arresting him briefly in March for publicizing false information against the government over the alleged raid at his home, Ruto has initiated another process that may see Matiang’i arrested again.

Yesterday, Ruto, through Digital strategist and ICT CAS Dennis Itumbi, privately prosecuted Matiang’i over the Ksh1.5 billion Ruaraka land scandal.

Itumbi filed the case at the Magistrate Court in Nairobi, arguing that Matiang’i was involved in the irregular land acquisition by the National Land Commission (NLC).

Through his lawyers, Itumbi also sought more information from various government offices, including the Ministry of Education and the National Land Commission to compile compelling evidence for his case against Matiang’i.

The land in question is a 50-acre piece of land in Ruaraka, Nairobi, which was initially claimed to have been owned by two companies, and later sold to the government.

In 2020, the NLC acquired the land for Ksh1.5 billion and transferred it to the Ministry of Education to construct two schools, Drive-In Primary School and Ruaraka High School.

Later, political figures claimed that the land belonged to the government, with the State controversially purchasing it.

In the suit, Itumbi, who is acting at the behest of President Ruto, claimed that the NLC did not follow the proper procedures in acquiring the land and that Matiang’i, then the Education CS, was privy to it.

Itumbi wants Matiang’i charged with abuse of office, conspiracy to commit a crime, and forgery, contrary to National Land Act and Public Officer Ethics Laws.

As a result, Itumbi also wants the funds traced and returned, and the former Cabinet Secretary held accountable.

Itumbi had previously applied to have Matiang’i tried in court to answer questions relating to the land transaction, a prayer that Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti rejected.

According to the ODPP, Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti ruled that Itumbi had failed to disclose his source of evidence, and had accused DPP of refusing to prosecute the former CS while at the same time alleging that EACC had not completed investigations.

