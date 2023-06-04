Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 4, 2023 – Former Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has insisted that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is still the Mt Kenya region political kingpin despite retiring in 2022.

Uhuru, who served as President between 2013 and 2022, has remained quiet in his retirement, but Murathe said the Son of Jomo is a sleeping lion.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Murathe said Uhuru’s true colours will come to light in 2027, when he will lead the Kikuyu community and particularly the Mt Kenya region in rejecting President Ruto’s authoritarian regime.

The former Gatanga Member of Parliament said despite Uhuru retiring as President, he still enjoys a massive following in the region and this will be witnessed during the 2027 Presidential election.

“Uhuru Kenyatta has decided to retire and had informed us of plans to hand over the party’s leadership tools but he has been forced back to politics and this time it will be messy for them.

“He will guide the Mt Kenya region in the 2027 political directions,” Murathe said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST