Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Governors have no choice but to support the contentious Finance Bill 2023 and ensure it is passed in Parliament.

This is after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua warned them that they will not get a cent if the controversial bill flops.

According to Gachagua, governors have an obligation to back the Finance Bill 2023 if they expect the national government to disburse monies allocated to the counties; otherwise, President William Ruto’s government will not give them anything.

He told the governors that they must be cautious not to join efforts to defeat the Bill.

“We are sailing in the same boat and if you fail to support the bill, we will not have money to support you,” Gachagua warned.

Addressing a press conference after chairing the Inter-Governmental Budget Economic Council (IBEC) at his Karen residence, the DP said the Ruto administration had made a decision not to pay salaries and support the recurrent expenditure through borrowing since it is not sustainable, adding the exchequer will raise money from revenues raised locally.

However, he said the National Treasury will this week release money owed to counties for the month of April.

Governors, led by chairperson of the council Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u, among other representatives of various State agencies, attended the meeting.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, who chairs the Finance Committee in CoG, had expressed concern over the delayed disbursement of funds to the counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.