Friday, June 23, 2023 – Molo MP Kimani Kuria has revealed the real reason why President William Ruto has increased taxes on basic commodities like fuel despite many Kenyans languishing in abject poverty.

Speaking during an interview, Kuria, the Chairman of the Finance and National Planning Committee, shed light on the political intrigues that compelled President William Ruto to rally his allies to forcefully pass unpopular legislation.

This move has the potential to jeopardize the political futures of several Members of Parliament in the upcoming general elections.

Kuria revealed that Ruto’s persistence was down to an international commitment he made.

The lawmaker claimed that the Head of State had made an international commitment to cut fossil fuel usage, which he said necessitated the rise in taxes.

“There is a global discussion about climate change and going green. Many countries across the world are moving away from consumption of fossil fuel to consumption of clean energy,” he explained the rationale behind the fuel VAT spike.

He added that the Finance Committee, in lieu of that commitment, decided to look at alternatives for fossil fuel.

Kimani highlighted that the Finance Bill zero rated bio ethanol fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) so that many Kenyans can move towards clean energy.

Kimani highlighted the advantages of bioethanol fuel and emphasized that the policies outlined in the Finance Bill enable clean energy initiatives, resulting in significant benefits for Kenyans.

Notably, he mentioned that under these policies, it becomes feasible for Kenyans to prepare a meal for four people using fuel worth only Ksh10.

“In terms of using fuel for vehicular movement, most people are buying hybrid cars. We did provide tax incentives for manufacturing of electric cars,” he clarified.

