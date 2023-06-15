Thursday, June 15, 2023 – An emotional woman from Gikomba Market in Nairobi has expressed her dissatisfaction against President William Ruto’s government, saying it has forgotten Kenyans at the bottom of the food chain.

The trader identified as Jane Wanjiru told a local TV station on Thursday that the Kenya Kwanza government was burying them while they are still alive.

Wanjiru said the economy was in a bad state, overburdening the already broke Kenyans and specifically traders in the bustling Gikomba market.

“I am very angry because the economy is bad. The government is burying us while we are still alive,” Wanjiru said.

She also lashed at Kenyans for refusing to vote in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga, who is the man who she said has the interests of Kenyans at heart.

“You refused to vote for Raila yet he was the one speaking for Kenyans,” the irritated woman told Kenyans.

Here is the video

Jane Wanjiru in Gikomba is heard saying Laira

