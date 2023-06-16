Friday, June 16, 2023 – President William Ruto has termed urban-rural migration as a big threat to his housing plans.

Speaking in Nakuru during the Kenya Urban Forum, Ruto unveiled plans to bring back thousands of Kenyans moving away from the city to satellite towns.

He noted that his administration had rolled out incentives through the Affordable Housing Programme to address the issue.

The Head of State expressed concerns over the invasion of agricultural land in Nairobi estate towns by investors setting up their development projects.

The areas Ruto highlighted were Mlolongo and Kitengela, which he stated had experienced a boom in the real estate sector.

However, he insisted that through his Affordable Housing Programme, house prices in the city would drop to Sh6 million from Sh11 million.

“The reason why you find people in Mlolongo and now they have gone beyond Kitengela and are approaching Isinya is because they don’t have opportunities. You cannot afford the land in Nairobi.

“We did an analysis and established that, on average, the cheapest house in Nairobi was Ksh11 million. Because of affordable housing, we are bringing it to between Ksh6 million and Ksh1 million.

“That means the fellow going to Isinya has no reason anymore. So instead of subdividing agricultural land, we create an incentive for people to buy affordable houses,” Ruto stated.

The Head of State thus implored the opposition leaders and other stakeholders to support his programme, indicating that it would solve the slum problem in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST