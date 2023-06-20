Tuesday, June 20, 2023 – Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has maintained that she will still shoot down President William Ruto’s Finance Bill 2023 during the Third Reading despite threats and intimidations from the Kenya Kwanza leadership.

Speaking over the weekend, Wamuchomba, who last week voted against the bill despite being elected on Ruto’s UDA party, said she is ready to pay the ultimate price, including losing her seat, for standing with her people by rejecting the punitive Finance Bill.

According to her, if the amendments to the Finance Bill 2023 will not address the plight of the common man, she will still vote alongside Raila Odinga’s Azimio by rejecting the bill.

At the same time, she accused Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, of hiring goons to heckle her on Saturday during Githunguri Dairy Co-operative Society field day.

“The president came to my constituency with hired hecklers ferried from all over to heckle me, but I stood my ground. Even in future, I will stand my ground if it is in the interest of my voters,” Wamuchomba stated.

Kenya Kwanza has since vowed to punish her for disrespecting the president and voting with Raila’s Azimio on the Finance Bill last week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.