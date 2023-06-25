Sunday, June 25, 2023 – Senate Majority Leader, Aaron Cheruiyot, has said President William Ruto has no excuses to tell Kenyans after the Finance Bill 2023 was passed by Parliament this week.

Speaking at a church service in Kajiado on Sunday, Cheruiyot, who is also the Kericho County Senator, said Parliament played its role and passed Ruto’s taxation proposals and it was now for the President to fulfill his pledges to Kenyans.

“The ball is now in your court. Now deliver to Kenyans. You now cannot tell Kenyans you do not have this or that. MPs have given you strength. They have given you the opportunity to serve Kenyans,” he stated.

He added that it was now up to the President to prove wrong those who have been doubting his plans.

“We now want to see new houses. We want electricians, masons to get jobs,” Cheruiyot said.

“Since as lawmakers we have played our part, it is now for you to organise your team with the help of the Deputy President and Prime Cabinet Secretary,” he added.

