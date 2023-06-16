Friday, June 16, 2023 – That President William Ruto has lost touch with reality on the ground since he was elected President is not in doubt, going by his recent move to bulldoze the punitive Finance Bill 2023 through Parliament and the subsequent reading of not-so-friendly budget by Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u yesterday.

This was confirmed by renowned City Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, who heavily campaigned for Ruto in the run-up to the 2022 General Election.

Ahmednasir noted that it is because of loss of touch that many Kenyans have rejected Ruto’s Finance Bill 2023 in the first place.

According to Ahmednasir, the Bill has been rejected not because all its proposals are bad ideas.

“The resistance to the Finance Bill, the punitive taxation it embodies and the Bolshevik-like ideas of soviet housing it embraces wasn’t because all these are perse bad ideas or H.E Ruto’s Govt is out of touch with the needs of the hustler. The resistance was more fundamental,” the Lawyer said in a tweet.

Ahmednasir went on to say Kenyans opposed the bill because Ruto has refused to address the emptying of public coffers by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

He adds that the current head of state has failed to implement one single reform, especially in justice and law and order.

“The state of the country is the same as he vigorously campaigned against. The decay and decomposition of important institutions like the judiciary isn’t addressed,” the Lawyer adds in his fourth and fifth reasons.

Ahmednasir adds that Parliament is no longer the “people’s representative” such that no meaningful debate, oversight, or legislation is going on there.

Lastly, he avers that the current regime no longer sells hope as populist propaganda to inspire support for the bill.

“Fine, parliament has now given President Ruto his budget as he wanted. Let him tell Kenyans how those who steal from us will be punished. Let him tell us those who stole from us will be punished. Tax collection is fine… but Kenyans need accountability…every shilling,” he said.

