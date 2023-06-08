Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 8, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed claims that President William Ruto found empty coffers at the National Treasury when he ascended to power.

Speaking on Thursday in Nairobi, Raila termed it as an official lie that Kenya Kwanza inherited a broke country.

He said Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, lied to Kenyans because they wanted to steal taxpayers’ money.

“The truth is, the cash crunch has been caused by economic mismanagement, wasteful spending, corruption and hiring of incompetent personnel,” Raila said.

Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, said the worsening economic situation has been manufactured in the State House in the last eight or so months.

He said the government’s own data indicate that contrary to what Ruto promised and what he is saying, borrowing has gone up.

Raila said when Ruto took over power, Kenya’s total debt was Sh8.701 trillion.

Of this, Sh4.33 trillion was external debt while Sh4.366 was domestic debt.

” As of March 2023, six months after Ruto took over, Kenya’s debt rose from Sh8.701 trillion to Sh9.390 trillion,” Raila said.

He said the debt rose by Sh689 billion in six months under the Ruto regime.

He noted that the external debt, which stood at Sh4.33 trillion in September 2022, rose to Sh4.851 trillion in March 2023.

“Additionally, domestic debt rose from Sh4.366 trillion in September 2022 to Sh4.539 in March 2023.”

“We can go further back to the year 2021. Between September 2021 and March 2022, our debt rose by Sh405 billion from Sh7.96 trillion to Sh8.401 trillion,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.