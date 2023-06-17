Saturday, June 17, 2023 – President William Ruto, his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi are now smiling all the way to the bank.

This is after Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u gave them an extra Sh3.4 billion in a fresh mini-budget even as many Kenyans struggle to put food on the table due to the high cost of living occasioned by Ruto’s appetite for more taxes.

The budget increase for the office of the president would total Sh3.1 billion, with smaller increases of Sh166 million and Sh81.3 million going to the offices of the deputy president and prime cabinet secretary.

Salary costs for newly established offices as well as increased operational and maintenance budget expenses will be covered by the additional funding provided to the Executive Office of the President.

“The net change of Sh2.6 billion under current expenditure is on account of additional funding to cover shortfalls in personal emoluments and operations and maintenance expenditures for new offices in line with Executive Order 1 of 2023,” Treasury said.

“The net charge of Sh465 million under capital expenditure is to facilitate the refurbishment of buildings.”

The offices of the Deputy President and the Prime Cabinet Secretary have received increased funding to cover increases in the operations and maintenance budgets, which include wages, personal expenses, and hospitality services.

State House Affairs will get Sh2.1 billion from the overall budget adjustment, which is the greatest share of newly appropriated funds.

An additional Sh571.8 million would be given to the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service office to cover expenses for office furnishings, petrol and lubricant charges, and hospitality services and supplies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST