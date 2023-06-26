Monday, June 26, 2023 – President William Ruto has finally signed the Finance Bill 2023, which will make the lives of ordinary Kenyans a living hell, into law.

The president assented to the Bill Monday morning at State House, Nairobi.

The Bill sailed through Parliament after a third reading by Kuria Kimani, chairman of the National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee, and now Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets to fund the government’s first budget.

There were 87 proposed amendments to the Bill, some of which were approved on Tuesday as the National Assembly debated them late into the night.

Among the most important proposals approved was a 16% value-added tax on gasoline, up from 8%.

The contentious Housing levy, which had initially been proposed to be at 3 percent was also passed after it was amended to 1.5 percent of gross pay and converted into a tax.

Digital creators will be subject to a 5% tax. This figure was originally proposed to be 15%.

Betting and insurance withholding taxes will be charged at 12.5% and 16%, respectively.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.